Good Morning, Las Vegas: Rain and wind in the weekend forecast, Aces preseason starts tonight

KTNV — Before you get your day started, we wanted to let you know about some of the low-cost, family-friendly events happening around town to help you celebrate Star Wars Day and Cinco de Mayo. We're also looking ahead to the Las Vegas Aces first pre-season game tonight.

Highs in the 80s on Friday with mostly sunny skies. Slight chance of showers in Southern Nevada as a shortwave heads off to the east.

Big changes this weekend with a strong area of low pressure moving in from the west.

Windy on Saturday with gusts around 30-35 mph out of the southwest. Chance of showers on Saturday through Tuesday.

Cooler temps starting on Sunday and will continue into early next week.

Weekend Rain, Thunder, Wind, and Temperature Changes

Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley May 2-4

From Cinco de Mayo festivities to events that will transport you to a galaxy far, far away, there's plenty of fun things to do around the valley this weekend that won't break the bank!

Las Vegas Aces play first pre-season game tonight against Dallas

The Las Vegas Aces begin their pre-season today, and they'll do so without Megan Gustafson.

The team announced the center will be sidelined indefinitely following a lower left leg injury from earlier this week.

The game is the first of two preseason games for the Aces, who will host the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday.

Don't forget, you can watch the Aces tip off their pre-season this afternoon on The Spot Vegas 34, the new broadcast home of the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces take on the Dallas Wings at Notre Dame at 4 p.m. Pre-game coverage begins at 3 p.m.

ICYMI: Vegas moves forward with big finishes in 1st round by standouts Eichel, Stone, Theodore and Hill

The stars came out for the Vegas Golden Knights down the stretch of their first-round series.

The outlook for the rest of the NHL playoffs is bright, with a roster just two years removed from their Stanley Cup championship.

By beating the Minnesota Wild in six games, winning the last three by one-goal margins with two of those including the closeout on the road, the Golden Knights became the first Western Conference team to reach the second round.

Tracking a few surface crashes early this morning, but not anything we anticipate would heavily impact your Friday morning commute.