Good Morning, Las Vegas: Protests develop overnight, car safety tips during increasing heat

Developing overnight: Anti-ICE protests in Downtown Las Vegas lead to arrests and confrontations

Tensions ran high as hundreds took to the streets in protest. They called for an end to ICE and voiced strong opposition to immigration policies tied to the Trump Administration. Things escalated quickly from peaceful chants to clashes with police, dispersal orders and even arrests.

Ryan Ketcham was on the ground as it all unfolded.

Anti-ICE protests in downtown Las Vegas turn 'unlawful' according to Metro Police

Happening today: Henderson launches 'Check Your Seats in the Heat' campaign to prevent hot car tragedies

Today, the Henderson Fire Department is launching its annual " Check Your Seats in the Heat" safety campaign.

With these hot temperatures, this serves as a reminder that the inside of your car can quickly become an oven, which can be life-threatening for your family and your pets.

Channel 13 plans to be there later this morning for the department's live reenactment of a real-time response to a 911 call of a child left inside a hot car. Officials are also expected to share what to do if you ever find a child left in a hot car.

We were at last year's demonstration, showing just how dangerous the situation can get.

Henderson launches 'Check Your Seats in the Heat' campaign to prevent hot car tragedies

Keeping your car running as temperatures continue to rise

Extreme heat isn't just hard on you; it can be tough on your car, too.

We've already seen multiple people in our community post photos of blown-out tires on social media during this intense round of heat we're experiencing.

We want to help make sure that doesn't happen to you.

Shakeria Hawkins is at Wally's Precision Auto Car with what you need to know to keep your wheels spinning this summer.

Preventing tire blowouts as we see increasing heat in the valley

High pressure stays overhead, giving us a lot of heat this week. Mostly sunny and breezy on Thursday and Friday, with expected highs of 105° and 104° respectively.

Hotter Father's Day weekend with 107° on Saturday, 108° on Sunday, and it'll be breezy at times.

The triple digits will continue into next week.

Weather forecast for June 12, 2025

A couple of overnight surface crashes have cleared, so the roadways are looking mostly clear this morning. You should expect normal time in your morning commute.