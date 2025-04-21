Good Morning, Las Vegas: Pope Francis dies at age 88

KTNV — Before you head out the door and get your day started, we want to let you know about some breaking international news overnight. We also want to let you know about a couple of entertainment events happening tonight.

Pope Francis, leader of Catholic Church, dies at age 88

Pope Francis, the 266th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, has died at the age of 88.

The Vatican announced Francis died at 7:35 a.m. on Monday, one day after Easter.

The Death of Pope Francis

Happening tonight: Find out if a local Las Vegas teen makes it to the top 14 of American Idol

Isaiah Misailegalu is in the top 20 on this season of American Idol. Last night, he sang Allen Stone's "Give You Blue" and was hoping for a spot in the top 14.

Voting closes at 6 a.m. Monday. Watch tonight at 8 p.m. to see if he makes it to the next round.

WrestleMania to wrap up weekend of wrestling tonight in Las Vegas

Allegiant Stadium was unlike any other as night two of WrestleMania took center stage.

Alex Eschelman shows us how Las Vegas lived up to being the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World.

We'll have more WrestleMania coverage as the event wraps up tonight at T-Mobile Arena with Monday Night Raw.

Authorities are responding to a fatal crash at Rainbow and Desert Inn. We've learned it involved an RTC bus and a motorcyclist, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rainbow will be shut down between Spring Mountain and Darby as the investigation continues.

Justin Bruce has some detours you can take if you need to get around that area this morning.

Fatal motorcycle wreck closes Spring Valley intersection

Monday morning begins in the upper 50s and low 60s at sunrise (which is now officially before 6 a.m. in Las Vegas).

Light winds and a mostly sunny sky will accompany warm highs in the mid-80s. That's about 5° above-average for late April.

This evening dips into the 70s after sunset, which is near 7:20 p.m., and lows late tonight drop to the low 60s.