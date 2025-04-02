Good Morning, Las Vegas: New tariffs set to go into effect today

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to ensure that you start your day on the right foot by keeping you informed about the weather, traffic, the latest news, and more.

Scattered showers around Wednesday and Thursday as an area of low pressure remains overhead. Chilly temperatures with highs only reaching into the 60s.

Cold, Breezy, Stray Showers

The wind is certainly a factor to consider during your morning commute on Wednesday, You might see debris blowing across the roadways, so stay safe on the roads.

Traffic outlook for April 2, 2025

How you can help shape the future of a community in North Las Vegas

The City of North Las Vegas is looking for feedback from Southern Nevada residents for the development of an area plan for Tule Springs East.

The survey is availablein both English and Spanish and takes about 10 minutes to complete. It asks you what types of housing, recreation, businesses and other amenities you'd like to see in that area, as well as your concerns about development there.

How you can help shape the future of a community in North Las Vegas

More swerves hit Wall Street as Trump's "Liberation Day" nears

U.S. stocks swerved through another shaky day of trading Tuesday, with uncertainty still high about just what President Donald Trump will announce about tariffs on his “Liberation Day” coming Wednesday.

Wall Street has been particularly shaky recently, and momentum has been swinging not just day to day but also hour to hour because of uncertainty about what Trump will do with tariffs — and by how much they will worsen inflation and grind down growth for economies.

Wall Street remains shaky as White House prepares to roll out tariffs

ICYMI: Vegas Golden Knights heading to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for 7th time in 8 seasons

The Vegas Golden Knights are playoff bound!

For the seventh time in the team's eight year history, the Knights will play in the postseason.

The Golden Knights clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs after the Calgary Flames lost to the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday night.