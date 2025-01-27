Good Morning, Las Vegas: New Raiders leadership being introduced to Las Vegas

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to ensure that you start your day on the right foot by keeping you informed about the weather, traffic, the latest news, and more.

The weather system that we hoped would bring widespread rain to Las Vegas for the first time since July is sliding farther south than originally thought, so the valley now can only hope for some spotty light rain today. Areas like Primm, Jean, Searchlight, Cal-Nev-Ari, and Laughlin are seeing damp weather from this system.

The chance your neighborhood sees damp weather today is only around 30%. The chance dips to 10% tonight, then lingers at 20% on Tuesday as the system swirls east across the Four Corners.

Spotty Rain Possible, Many Miss Out

Get ready for some overnight closures along Interstate 15 tonight.

Beginning at 9 p.m., I-15 southbound will be closed from Russell to the 215.

Additionally, the I-15 ramp to eastbound 215 will also close.

This is to install overhead traffic signs.

Roads should reopen by 5 a.m. Tuesday.

NDOT

Happening Today: New Raiders leadership being introduced to Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Raiders are holding an introductory press conference for new Head Coach Pete Carroll and General Manager John Spytek beginning at 11 a.m.

Reports dropped Friday morning that Carroll agreed to a three-year deal with a fourth-year option with the Raiders. He boasts a long, successful coaching career, and the Silver and Black are hoping experience can help right the ship in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Spytek joins the Raiders after several years as the assistant general manager with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Las Vegas Raiders reach deal to hire Pete Carroll as head coach, sources say

Newly-opened LVMPD Wellness Bureau aims to help officers' mental health

Inside a nondescript building in Las Vegas’ medical district sits the newly-opened LVMPD Wellness Bureau. The creation of the LVMPD Wellness Bureau began when Sheriff Kevin McMahill came into office.

Newly-opened LVMPD Wellness Bureau aims to help officers' mental health

New project to revitalize Marble Manor in Historic Westside set to begin this summer

This summer, work begins on a project set to transform one of the valley's longest-standing affordable communities.

Dozens of families are now preparing to move out of this community.

In August, the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority told reporter Ryan Ketcham that work on this project is not expected to start until late 2025 or early 2026, but crews are ahead of schedule.

This summer, crews will start phase 1 of the project by destroying 56 of the 235 units, including Griffin's. This will make room for 138 brand-new homes.