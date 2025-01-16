Good Morning, Las Vegas: Meet this year's junior grand marshals for the MLK Day parade

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more.

Another cold start across Southern Nevada as Las Vegas begins in the mid 30s at sunrise. Expect 40s by 8:00 a.m. and 50s by 10:00 a.m. Afternoon highs return near 60° as sunshine mixes with a few high clouds from the south. Winds have died down and remain fairly calm through the weekend.

Calm and Cool Days Ahead

Roads are looking clear as of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, but we will continue to keep an eye on traffic and bring you the latest on what you need to know for your morning commute.

Traffic outlook for morning of Jan. 16, 2025

Anjali Patel speaks with junior grand marshals for MLK Day parade

We are once again the official broadcast partner for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. birthday parade in Downtown Las Vegas.

Before the parade on Monday, Anjali Patel caught up with two local students who are getting ready for a huge honor.

One of the junior grand marshals for the parade this year is Chordonn Allen. He's a student at UNLV who grew up right here in the valley.

He's the founder of Kozy Studios Apparel, a streetwear line that celebrates culture and individuality.

He's also big on community service and uplifting underserved communities.

"One thing about my city that I love is that our Black leaders reach out to our community and provide opportunities," he said. "And that's what I want to be for my community as well, is one of those people that can provide those opportunities so that we're not left behind in a sense or looking out for our opportunities, asking where our opportunities are at. I want to be one of those people that if you need an opportunity, I'm the person."

I also spoke with Kash Williams, the other junior grand marshal for this year's parade.

She's the president of the Black Student Union at Cheyenne High School.

She's passionate about serving her community and eventually plans to serve our country in the U.S. Army.

Anjali Patel speaks with junior grand marshals for MLK Day parade

Watermark building in downtown Henderson resumes construction after yearlong delay

An apartment complex that has sat in total darkness for more than a year is now expected to be complete by April.

Developers are promising it will bring business, people, and excitement to downtown Henderson.

The Watermark mixed-use complex was first announced in 2021 and promised to inject new life and foot traffic into the area.

However, the project came to a halt in December of 2023, but now, the project is back on track for an April completion date.

Watermark building in downtown Henderson resumes construction after yearlong delay

On the ground in LA: Joe Moeller reports on devastating Southern California wildfires

With many here in the valley having close ties to Los Angeles, Channel 13's Joe Moeller is at the scene of the devastating wildfires to bring you the latest information.