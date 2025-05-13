Good Morning, Las Vegas: Looking at the latest Consumer Price Index report and what that means for you

KTNV — Before you get your day started, we wanted to let you know that we are looking at the latest Consumer Price Index report dropping today and how that affects you. We wanted to also warn you about the lingering wind today.

Today is still windy, with morning gusts of 30 mph and afternoon gusts of 25 mph. Wake-up temperatures are in the 60s. Highs will be below-average, in the mid-to-upper 70s, under a mostly sunny sky.

Lows tonight dip to near 60° with a lingering 10-20 mph breeze from the west-northwest.

Wednesday begins chilly, near 60° with lingering northwest breezes at 10-20 mph and sunshine. Afternoon highs rebound to near 80° with west breezes at 5-15 mph and sunshine.

There's no doubt you've felt the impact of increasing costs across the valley.

Today, we're getting new insight from the Bureau of Labor Statistics about whether we can expect those prices to continue going up.

The latest Consumer Price Index report just dropped, showing a slowdown in price increases despite fears of inflation.

Anyssa Bohanan is live in the studio with more details

Hidden in plain sight: UNLV faculty highlight forgotten history of AAPI performers in Vegas

AAPI performers have long been left out of the conversation when we talk about people who shaped mid-century entertainment on the Las Vegas Strip.

Anjali Patel got a look at how two UNLV faculty members are working to bring those long-forgotten names back into the spotlight, and what it means to the daughters of one AAPI performer who was once prominent.

Las Vegas Valley residents hopeful as Trump signs executive order targeting high prescription drug prices

President Trump signed an executive order Monday that could lead to lower prescription drug prices for Americans who currently pay significantly more than people in other countries.

Joe Moeller wanted to find out how this affects those of us here in the valley.

We're looking at a couple of crashes, one of which is closing a section of Rainbow Boulevard. We're looking to learn more details.