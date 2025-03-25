Good Morning, Las Vegas: Looking at how egg prices have changed after recent legislation

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to ensure that you start your day on the right foot by keeping you informed about the weather, traffic, the latest news, and more.

Early morning wake-up temperatures in the 50s and low 60s come with a clear sky and light winds.

This afternoon brings upper 80s, which is very close to the record of 90° from 2022. We'll remain mainly sunny in the afternoon as light winds persist.

Tonight sees partly cloudy conditions, continued calm breezes, and lows in the low 60s.

Highs Closer to Records Than Normals

The I-15 South Widening Project is bringing more road restrictions and closures in NDOT's latest update announced Monday.

New closures and restrictions

Daily (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Tuesday, March 25 to Friday, March 28

Southbound I-15 off-ramp to Starr Avenue will be CLOSED

Nightly (8 p.m. to 5 a.m.) Wednesday, March 26 to Thursday, March 27

Northbound I-15 reduced to one lane between Cactus Avenue and Silverado Ranch Boulevard



Has suspending Nevada's cage-free law helped boost egg supply and decrease prices?

It's been one month since Nevada suspended its cage-free law, paving the way for other egg varieties to be sold. Has it helped bring egg prices down and increase supply? Anjali Patel is following up.

Community raises safety concerns after streetlights vandalized at east Las Vegas trail

A Channel 13 viewer is raising concerns and turning to us for help after noticing more than five light poles on the Las Vegas Wash Trail at Douglas A. Selby Park in East Las Vegas were "knocked over and damaged."

Local organization helping those on our streets to overcome homelessness

HELP of Southern Nevada is an organization dedicated to providing assistance to those needing social services in our area, and helping those experiencing homelessness to overcome the barrier that are keeping them on the streets.