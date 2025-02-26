Good Morning, Las Vegas: List of CCSD superintendent candidates narrows down to three

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to ensure that you start your day on the right foot by keeping you informed about the weather, traffic, the latest news, and more.

Mostly sunny skies today with highs in the mid-70s across the region.

Breezy with gusts up to 20-25 mph.

We'll still be breezy and warm through the rest of the work week.

Mild With North Breezes

There are some delays on the U.S. 95/I-11 southbound going to the I-15 southbound, so allow some extra time if you are traveling that way.

Traffic outlook for Feb. 26, 2025

List of CCSD superintendent candidates narrows down to three

After two nights of interviews, the Clark County School District Board of Trustees voted to proceed with Jesse Welsh, Ben Shuldiner, and Jhone Ebert.

District leaders say they expect to announce their final decision on the next superintendent during a board meeting on March 13. However, the remaining candidates will still undergo more training and interviews.

List of CCSD superintendent candidates narrows down to three

How to protect yourself from gift card fraud as it continues to rise

Gift cards are popular and convenient presents, but for some unsuspecting shoppers, they’re becoming costly scams.

A KTNV viewer recently experienced this firsthand after purchasing two $50 Sephora gift cards for his wife and daughter. When they tried to use the cards, both had a zero balance. After weeks of back-and-forth with the company, the viewer was eventually refunded. But for many victims, getting their money back isn’t so easy.

Shakeria Hawkins spoke to an expert to learn how this happens and what you can do to protect yourself.

How to protect yourself from gift card fraud as it continues to rise

Coroner's office working to identify bodies to help bring resolution to missing persons cases

Hundreds of people have gone missing in our state. The bodies of others have been found but never identified.

As Channel 13 told you earlier this month, the Clark County coroner's office held its first "Missing in Nevada" day to help families with the desperation of a loved one's disappearance.

Anyssa Bohanan explains why giving up hope is not an option.

