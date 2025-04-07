Good Morning, Las Vegas: Las Vegas-Clark County Library District celebrating 60 years with week of events

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to ensure that you start your day on the right foot by keeping you informed about the weather, traffic, the latest news, and more.

Expect a warming trend this week, from mid 80s Monday to the mid 90s by Friday. New record highs are likely on Thursday (93°) and Friday (95°).

This morning starts in the 50s and 60s with sunshine and some high clouds. We'll trend partly cloudy in the afternoon, when southwest breezes pick up to 10-20 mph. Highs reach the low 80s in Pahrump, mid 80s in Las Vegas, Boulder City, and Mesquite, and upper 80s in Overton and Laughlin.

Warm Week Ahead

Construction is causing some delays on the roadways. Cones are blocking some of the lanes on the I-15 northbound over the 215, so allow some extra time if your morning commute takes you around that area.

Traffic outlook for April 7, 2025

Las Vegas shoppers grapple with rising grocery prices: Is bulk buying the best bet?

If your grocery bill keeps going up, even when you’re buying the same items, you’re not alone. Prices are rising across the board, but what’s more surprising is how much they can vary depending on where you shop. Shakeria Hawkins looked into it.

Happening tonight: Las Vegas local gets hoping to make in top 24 on American Idol

17-year-old Isaiah Misailegalu laid it all out on the line during last night's Showstopper round of American Idol, but the Las Vegas local switched it up singing a country song.

It was "That's What Hurts the Most" by Rascall Flatts. The judges seemed to be impressed.

Carrie Underwood even mouthing the words along with him.

It was enough to move him on to the next round tonight, where he'll sing with a duet partner for one of the remaining 20 sports in the Top 24.

You can watch it right here on Channel 13 at 8 p.m.

Las Vegas local moves to duet round of American Idol

Las Vegas-Clark County Library District celebrating 60 years with week of events

The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District is saying hello to 60, and it wants you to get in on the celebrations.

Throughout the week, branches all over Clark County will be holding events and offering activities and goodies.

Today, they're starting the party at the Bunkerville and Moapa Valley libraries.

For a complete list of this week's events, CLICK HERE.