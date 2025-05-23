Good Morning, Las Vegas: It's the last day of school for CCSD students before summer break

It's the last day of school for CCSD students, and we wanted to let you know about some activities to help keep kids engaged this summer.

We also wanted to give you a look at what the weather is looking like so you can decide how much time to spend outside.

Mostly sunny and windy on Friday with gusts up to 30 mph.

Less wind this Memorial Day Weekend with highs in the mid to upper 90s as area of low pressure moves off to the east.

Breezy again on Memorial Day and the winds will continue through midweek.

Highs in the upper 90s.

Happening tonight: Aces return to Las Vegas in home opener

The Las Vegas Aces return home tonight to host the Washington Mystics in their home opener at The House.

The Aces come in with a 1-1 record after dropping their season opener on the road in New York, but they bounced back with a resounding 87-62 win over Connecticut.

Vegas 43 is your new home for the Las Vegas Aces, which includes tonight's home opener.

Coverage starts at 7 p.m.

Summer food service program now underway

As the school years wraps up for CCSD students, a vital program is kicking off to make sure no child goes hungry this summer.

The summer food service program is now underway, offering free meals to kids and teens under 18.

Various community sites are stepping up to fill the gap, providing meals throughout the summer at local parks, community centers and schools.

To find a meal site near you, just text "Summer Meals" to 914-342-7744.

Ways to keep your kids engaged through summer vacation

Many students across CCSD will be saying goodbye to their classrooms and teachers.

And we know for many parents, that comes with some anxiety as you look for affordable and enriching ways to keep the kids engaged through the summer.

So we wanted to highlight a few programs that can help.

The Library District's annual summer challenge program runs now through July 31. The program offers free reading and activities for all ages. So it's something the whole family can do together. Adults can enjoy live performances, classes, hands-on tech experiences and gallery visits.

Kids and teens have access to story times, crafts and teen tech zones featuring DJ labs, music production, green screen technology and 3D printing.

Participants who log their reading and activities have a chance to win prizes from the NBA Summer League, Vegas Golden Knights, Las Vegas Raiders and more.

Clark County residents are invited to make a splash this summer with the Southern Nevada Health District's annual "Move Your Way" campaign.

The series of free pool parties kicks off tonight with "Slide into Summer" at the Henderson Multi-Gen Activity Pool from 6:30 to 9:30.

Seven more aquatic events will be held at public pools across the valley through Sept. 13. According to the CDC, 27% of adults and 16% of high school students in Clark County are considered sedentary. The district's health officer says these events give the community a fun, accessible way to build healthier habits.

Sahara is blocked in the eastbound lanes right past Las Vegas Boulevard after a crash.

Two drivers were taken to UMC with minor injuries, but there is a heavy police presence, so avoid the area this morning.