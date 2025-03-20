Good Morning, Las Vegas: It's the first day of spring

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to ensure that you start your day on the right foot by keeping you informed about the weather, traffic, the latest news, and more.

Mostly sunny with seasonable highs on the first day of spring.

Dry and warm weather will stay with us through the weekend as an area of high pressure remains overhead.

High temps in the 70s to low 80s.

The 80s will continue through next week.

Nice Weather to Start Spring

Roadways are mostly clear this morning as fewer people get out on the roads thanks to spring break for Clark County School District schools.

Game-changing new development coming to Historic Westside

Today, the Historic Westside is getting a first-of-its-kind mixed-use micro business park.

The project aims to foster entrepreneurship while providing quality housing for residents who earn 80% below the area's median income.

As federal interest rates stay put, locals call for economic relief

With on-again, off-again tariffs, prices increasing across the board, and so much economic uncertainty, we wanted to hear from you, so we spoke to several locals attending a job fair at Boulevard Mall on Wednesday.

New changes on the horizon for millions of Social Security recipients

Changes appear to be on the horizon for Social Security recipients that may require more in-person office visits or the use of new online tools.

The changes are set to go into effect at the end of the month and mostly impacts two groups of people: those seeking Social Security benefits for the very first time, and current recipients who are looking to change their bank account information.