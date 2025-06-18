Good Morning, Las Vegas: Heat Warning, downtown parking changes, North Las Vegas considering charter schools

KTNV — We wanted to make sure you knew about the Extreme Heat Warning in effect today and what that means for you.

We also wanted to make sure you knew about a change coming to parking in downtown Las Vegas.

An Extreme Heat Warning will be in effect starting today at 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. tomorrow. This will affect anyone without cooling or hydration.

More wind starting on Thursday as an area of low pressure moves through the Pacific Northwest, and this will continue Saturday with gusts around 30 mph. We'll get a short break from the triple digits on Sunday and Monday with highs in the upper 90s with lighter winds.

Happening today: Financial literacy camp to help teach students money management

According to WalletHub, one of the top post-graduation fears for students is student loan and credit card debt. The company also reports that credit card delinquency in the state of Nevada has increased by more than 26% since 2024.

Today, the company Next Gen Personal Finance is holding a financial literacy camp, providing local teachers with curriculum to educate students about everything, from saving and investing to controlling credit and debt.

Continuing coverage: North Las Vegas reviewing applications for city-sponsored charter schools

This morning, new developments in the city of North Las Vegas' efforts to provide more educational options for families.

It's a story we've been following for more than a year. Thanks to a 2023 state law, municipalities can take a more hands-on approach to education by authorizing new charter schools themselves.

North Las Vegas City Council is set to hold a special meeting this afternoon to review the two applications received.

One is from Purpose Leadership Academy. It would focus on educating African-American and Hispanic male student leaders in grades K-8.

The other application is from Nevada Early College and Career Academy. Its mission is to expand access to dual enrollment, especially for underserved students, with a focus on college and workforce readiness.

According to agenda documents, city staff are recommending denial of both of these applications and neither one fully meets the city's criteria.

Anjali Patel spoke with Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown earlier this year about what they might be looking for.

"The industry will drive what's needed," she said. "Let's say, for example, we need to produce more engineers. there may be a focus or a school that will focus on that. Or if you're going into the medical space or aeronomics, or anything goes out beyond what comprehensive schools can do, that might be a choice for parents."

Surface parking lot closing June 18 in Arts District: Where to find alternative parking coming soon

Attention, Arts District frequenters: Parking at 201 E. Utah Avenue will be permanently unavailable starting June 18.

Don't worry, it serves a good purpose — the City of Las Vegas has plans to turn the surface parking lot into a five-story parking garage.

WATCH | Locals discuss Arts District parking situation

We are pretty clear as far as crashes and congestion this morning, but we do see plenty of active construction zones around our freeways.

Allow time to get where you are going, whether you stick to the freeway and hit those construction zones or you take a detour and hit traffic lights on the surface roads.