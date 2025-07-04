Good Morning, Las Vegas: Have a happy and safe Fourth of July

KTNV — Happy Independence Day!

We want to help you celebrate the holiday safely. We have tips from local health officials, a warning from Metro Police about DUI enforcement, and a look at the weather we can expect this Fourth of July.

Tips for celebrating safely in Fourth of July heat

As you head out to celebrate the Fourth of July, don't let the heat ruin your holiday.

From sun safety to heat exhaustion, Anyssa Bohanan has what you need to know to stay safe this Independence Day.

LVMPD emphasizing DUI enforcement for holiday weekend

In addition to celebrating safety, local first responders want everyone to get to and from their celebrations this weekend safely.

Metro Police report 20 fatal DUI crashes in their jurisdiction through June this year.

That's down from 37 fatal DUI crashes last year in that time period, but we need to get those numbers down further.

Officers will be out in force with highly visible patrols targeting both impaired driving and speeding.

Police say their message is simple: it's not a race.

Happening today: Summerlin Patriotic Parade with Original Misfit special guest

The valley's largest Independence Day celebration is getting ready to take over Summerlin.

The parade starts Friday at 9 a.m. at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive in Summerlin North.

Dry, sunny and breezy weather for today.

Gusts around 25-30 mph out of the southwest. This will elevate fire danger in Southern Nevada.

A Red Flag Warning will be in effect today from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. Any fire that starts will spread quickly.

The strong southwest winds could bring some wildfire smoke from California into Southern Nevada.

The big fire burning there, right now, is the Madre Fire in San Luis Obispo County.

Nevada State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup at North Durango and the 215.

Police say it happened just after 12:30 a.m. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The pickup driver was arrested for suspected impairment.