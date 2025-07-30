Good Morning, Las Vegas: Following up with tsunami advisories, shootings in New York and Reno

KTNV — We are continuing to learn more about happenings across the country, from tsunami advisories across the West Coast to new details in the Reno shooting, and continuing to follow the developments in the New York City shooting.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center issued a slew of tsunami alerts across Alaska, Hawaii and the U.S. West Coast following a Magnitude 8.8 earthquake near eastern Russia, in the North Pacific Ocean. Tsunami warnings were in effect for parts of Hawaii and Alaska, Russia’s Kamchatka’s Peninsula and the Pacific coast of Japan.

Early Wednesday, officials dropped tsunami warnings and placed Alaska, Hawaii and US West Coast under tsunami advisories.

Following up: What we're learning about the suspect in the Midtown Manhattan shooting

We're continuing to learn new details about the possible motive behind the shooting inside a New York City high-rise.

Police say 27-year-old Shane Tamura traveled more than 2,000 miles from Las Vegas to carry it out, killing four people and injuring another before dying by suicide.

Anyssa Bohanan is continuing to follow our coverage this morning and has more on Tamura's connections to Las Vegas.

Learning more about the victims of the Reno shooting

We're learning more about the victims of a deadly shooting in Reno earlier this week. Three men were killed and three others were injured in what police are calling a random, unprovoked attack.

One of the men killed, Andrew Canepa, was a father and co-owner of the Side Street Cafe in Newbury Park, California. He traveled to Lake Tahoe with friends to celebrate what should have been a joyful weekend.

Matthew Sitler, 33, from Thousand Oaks, was shot twice. Miraculously, he survived. Doctors say the bullets missed his vital organs but tore through his spleen and broke several ribs.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was taken into custody and is now hospitalized in critical condition. Police say they have no known connections between the shooter and the victims and still don't know why this happened.

Continuing today: Public meetings regarding the new airport coming to Southern Nevada

The Federal Aviation Administration and Bureau of Land Management are holding pubic meetings this week on the proposed Southern Nevada supplemental airport.

The new airport would add capacity for both commercial and private aircraft in the Las Vegas area.

Today's in-person meeting will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the East Las Vegas Library on East Bonanza Road.

These meetings kick off the environmental review process, with public comments accepted until Sept. 5.

Seasonable temps continue on Wednesday with a high of 106.

It'll be breezy with gusts up to 25 mph out of the southwest as a shortwave trough passes through.

Dry, sunny and seasonably hot weather will continue through the week and into the weekend.

Highs 105-106 and a little breezy each afternoon. Gusts around 15-20 mph out of the southwest.

Overnight lows in the upper 70s.

We have been crash-free on the freeways so far this morning.

There has been some overnight construction, but that should clear up as most of you are getting your day started.

Overall, we aren't seeing any major slowdowns in the valley today.