Good Morning, Las Vegas: Flood watch continues, how to share your thoughts on proposed NV Energy rate increase

KTNV — Before you get your Hump Day underway, we wanted to make sure you knew to possibly grab a rain jacket or umbrella before you head out the door.

We also wanted to let you know about two NV Energy customer sessions happening today and give you details about how you can voice your concerns.

Scattered showers and storms again on Wednesday. Hot and humid with highs in the 90s. The chance of showers and storms continues on Thursday.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded.

Weather forecast for June 4, 2025

TODAY: Two NV Energy customer sessions happening as utility company asks for rate increase

NV Energy is once again asking the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada for permission to increase customer base rates. If you want to share your concerns, two customer sessions are scheduled for later today for public comment on this proposal.

This comes after Channel 13's Darcy Spears first exposed a scandal involving the company, which revealed that tens of thousands of residential customers had been overcharged millions of dollars over decades.

The first session will be at 1 p.m. It will be held in Hearing Room A of the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada building at 9075 West Diablo Drive, Suite. 250.

The second session will happen later this evening at 6 p.m. inside the Clark County Commission Chambers at the Clark County Government Center at 500 South Grand Central Parkway.

All PUCN consumer sessions are free and open to the public.

DARCY WHAT'S THE DEAL: NV Energy overcharges customers but only gives a partial refund

HAPPENING TODAY: North Las Vegas to consider multi-jurisdictional sidewalk vendor license

Today, the North Las Vegas City Council could approve the multi-jurisdictional sidewalk vendor license. It would allow vendors to apply for a business license in one jurisdiction, with the option to add additional jurisdictions in which they plan to operate.

It's a joint effort by North Las Vegas, Henderson, Las Vegas, and Clark County, with the goal of removing red tape. North Las Vegas would be the last to approve it.

Meanwhile, a city of Las Vegas spokesperson told Channel 13 they're already accepting applications for the multi-jurisdictional license there.

Jhovani Carillo spoke to one of those vendors when Clark County first approved the new approach to licensing.

FOLLOWING-UP: Funding for CSN northwest campus approved in final day of legislative session

New this morning, the long-awaited CSN campus in the northwest valley takes a big step forward.

On the final day of the session, lawmakers approved $300,000 to keep the project alive, and we almost missed it.

That's because the chair of the Ways and Means Committee Danielle Monroe-Moreno added it to an already approved Senate bill, and the Senate re-approved it.

That $300,000 is just a drop in the bucket for the $155 million currently estimated for the entire project.

As we've reported, the initial agreement with the BLM says they have to start some construction on the campus by next June or risk losing the property.

CSN is hoping to change that.

“We are working with the BLM to hopefully extend the deadline until 2028," said CSN spokesperson Richard Lake. "In the meantime, we will work with our legislators and the community to prepare for the 2027 session.”

Lanes are reduced in the area of westbound Lake Mead at Martin Luther King Boulevard as authorities respond to a crash. Allow extra time when traveling in the area.