Good Morning, Las Vegas: Extreme Heat Warning on the way, more protests planned for Saturday

KTNV — We wanted to make sure you knew about the Extreme Heat Warning we'll see this weekend. We also wanted to let you know that more demonstrations are planned this weekend as part of No King's Day.

We'll see an Extreme Heat Warning for Father's Day on Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. as we expect to see highs reach 108°. Make sure you plan accordingly for your weekend activities.

Preparations are underway ahead of another planned demonstration in downtown Las Vegas tomorrow.

Demonstrators will gather as part of a nationwide event called "No Kings Day."

Early this week, Abel Garcia broke down what you need to know as part of your right to protest under the Constitution.

Clark County School District hires new CFO

Justin Hinton continues to follow the latest developments emerging from the Clark County School District.

The Board of Trustees approved an employment agreement with Justin Dayhoff to serve as Chief Financial Officer, a position that hasn't been filled since Jason Goudie was fired in September.

According to the one-year contract, his salary is $210,000. One thing different about this contract from the previous contract is that if Dayhoff is terminated without cause, he would be entitled to three months of compensation rather than six months.

Hinton spoke with Goudie shortly after his departure to get a better picture of the situation in CCSD.

New stoplights installed in southwest valley

New stoplights are now active at Amigo Street and Cactus Avenue in the southwest part of the valley.

The upgrade is part of a project that started in February.

The goal is to improve safety at an intersection that sees about 21,000 cars a day.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft says the signal is a critical addition for drivers, bikers and pedestrians alike.

Along with the signals, crews added new sidewalks, lighting, and resurfaced parts of the road.

The roads are mostly clear this morning, so you can expect normal time in your morning commute.