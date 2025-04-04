Good Morning, Las Vegas: Expect a warmer but breezy weekend ahead

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to ensure that you start your day on the right foot by keeping you informed about the weather, traffic, the latest news, and more.

Isolated showers around Friday as an area of low pressure remains overhead. Breezy and cool with highs reaching into the upper 60s.

Mostly sunny and milder this weekend. Windy on Saturday with gusts up to 30 mph.

Warmer temperatures starting on Monday with highs in the 80s. Highs will continue through most of next week.

Roadways are mostly clear for this Friday morning.

We are seeing a few surface crashes, so stay alert and give yourself some extra time during your morning commute.

Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley April 5-6

We know things are pricey right now, and we've heard from you that you want to know about free or inexpensive family-friendly things happening across the valley.

So here's a quick roundup of a few things happening around town this weekend.

Saturday deadline: TikTok faces US ban unless ByteDance sells majority stake

The clock is ticking for TikTok as a bipartisan law is poised to ban the popular app over national security concerns, unless its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, sells the platform by tomorrow.

ICYMI: Jets beat Golden Knights 4-0 in matchup of divisional leaders

Backup Eric Comrie made 26 saves for his second shutout in two months as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-0 on Thursday night in a matchup of Western Conference divisional leaders.

The Jets took a step toward securing the Central Division and home-ice advantage for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Vegas, after back-to-back losses this week, finds its once solid grip on the Pacific Division more tenuous.

Up next, the Golden Knights travel to Calgary to face the Flames on Saturday.