Good Morning, Las Vegas: Elevated risk of fires today, locals caught in conflict in the Middle East

KTNV — As you get your week started, we wanted to let you know we are seeing some elevated fire risks today, so stay aware when doing things outside.

We also wanted to bring you the story of two Las Vegas locals who are currently caught in the conflict in the Middle East.

Las Vegas starts in the 80s with 10 mph breezes and sunshine. Highs flirt with 110° as southwest winds reach 20-30 mph. The wind combines with the low humidity to cause elevated fire danger, so a Red Flag Warning is in place from noon to 8pm.

This evening remains breezy with readings in the 90s. Lows tonight, and the next several nights, are around 80°.

Heat and Wind Elevate the Fire Danger

Happening today: Understanding the fire risks of e-bikes and scooters

Today, the largest fire safety event in the country, bringing together experts from around the world, is set to kick off here in the Las Vegas valley.

Anyssa Bohanan spoke with attendees ahead of this week's National Fire Protection Association conference and has more on the fire risks posed by e-bikes and scooters.

Happening around the globe: Locals caught in the missile strikes happening in Israel

The conflict between Israel and Iran is entering its fourth day. Israeli officials say five people were killed in missile strikes overnight, bringing the death toll inside Israel to at least 17 since the attacks began Friday.

Anchor Abel Garcia spoke with two Las Vegas locals who are visiting Tel Aviv to see family and take part in Pride festivities. They explain what it was like taking shelter as those strikes began.

Looking ahead: Road work that could impact your drive this week

We want to let you know about some road closures and restrictions happening in the valley that could impact your drive this week.

On the eastside, overnight lane restrictions will impact the southbound portion of the 95. Starting at Flamingo Road, U.S. 95 will be reduced to two lanes for bridge maintenance.

Those restrictions run from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and will continue every day this week through Friday.

You can expect overnight lane reductions northbound on I-15 as part of the south widening project.

All week, overnight from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound 15 will be limited to one lane between Cactus Avenue and Blue Diamond Road. That restriction will continue through Friday. Also, southbound 15 will remain reduced to three lanes from Warm Springs Road to Blue Diamond Road throughout June.

Ongoing road projects could impact your drive in mid-June

Roadways are looking mostly clear this morning. We are keeping the positive energy for a good start to the work week with normal time for your morning commute.