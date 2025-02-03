Good Morning, Las Vegas: Couple facing numerous animal cruelty charges appear in court today

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to ensure that you start your day on the right foot by keeping you informed about the weather, traffic, the latest news, and more.

Temperatures continue to trend above average as we kick off the work week with a high of 77 anticipated in Las Vegas for Monday. That's 16 degrees warmer than normal.

A ridge of high pressure is cresting above the southwest helping us warm on up. Quite the flip flop from January where we spent most of our time below average in the 50s.

Record-Tying Warmth

The Nevada Department of Transportation has released another list of road closures for the I-15/Tropicana Interchange Project.

Beginning today, the south half of Tropicana Avenue will be closed at Dean Martin Drive. One lane each direction will be open to traffic, but there will be no access to Dean Martin Drive.

Couple facing numerous animal cruelty charges set to appear in court today

The two people accused of hoarding nearly 200 animals will appear in court for their initial arraignment on 16 animal cruelty charges brought by the Clark County DA's office.

These charges stem from the discovery of 16 dead dogs and 30 dead guinea pigs in two locations: a home in Spring Valley and a hotel room in Summerlin.

Animal rights advocates along with Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman plan to demonstrate outside the Regional Justice Center.

The City of Las Vegas has also charged the couple with 14 counts each of felony animal abuse.

Nevada tops the nation for highest car ownership costs

Is your car draining your wallet? Nevada is now the most expensive state in the country for car ownership, with skyrocketing insurance rates, rising gas prices, and costly maintenance making it harder for drivers to stay on the road.

So, what can Las Vegas drivers do to cut costs? Shakeria Hawkins spoke with some local experts to give you some tips.

New Clark County ordinance could mean jail time for camping in public places

A new plan for homelessness in our valley is stirring up some controversy because it could mean jail time.

Homeless encampments are now illegal in public places across Clark County because of a new ordinance that took effect on Feb. 1.

Ryan Ketcham brings you the details of this new ordinance.