Good Morning, Las Vegas: Could crack 100° today, exploring options to bring crossing guards to more schools

KTNV — Before you get your Thursday started, we wanted to let you know that we will see high temperatures today, possibly seeing our first 100° day.

We also wanted to let you know about an overnight move by the House of Representatives.

Wake-up temperatures in the 70s reach the 80s at 9:00 a.m. and the 90s at 11:00 a.m. Las Vegas highs will hit 99° this afternoon as southwest gusts reach 30 mph. Partly-to-mostly sunny conditions are expected today.

Lows late tonight dip to the low 70s as southwest winds linger at 10-20 mph with a partly cloudy sky.

Southwest gusts remain on Friday, reaching 30 mph at times. Saturday gusts linger at 20 mph, while Sunday's peak winds calm down to 15 mph

Windy and Near 100° Today

Pilot program places crossing guards outside valley middle and high schools

Even though there are just a couple of days left in the school year for CCSD students, safety remains top of mind for parents.

We were at Arbor View High School yesterday morning as parents continue serving as unofficial crossing guards after a senior was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver just a few weeks shy of graduation.

This morning, we're continuing that coverage by turning our focus to another school in the valley where the City of Las Vegas is testing a more formal solution.

Pilot program to bring crossing guards to Clark County high schools

One city still set to consider and approve multi-jurisdictional street vendor license

Las Vegas City Council has approved the multi-jurisdictional sidewalk vendor license.

That will allow vendors to apply for a business license in the jurisdiction associated with the address on their health permit but also give them the option to add additional jurisdictions.

The Clark County Commission and Henderson City Council also approved the measure this week. North Las Vegas City Council will discuss it in June.

This isn't the first time local officials have tried to make things a little easier for local street vendors. Jhovani Carrillo spoke to one vendor when Clark County licensing workshops when the rules first went into effect.

Clark County to host licensing workshop for street vendors, new rules going into effect

Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' approved by House after overnight session

New overnight, President Donald Trump's sweeping domestic policy bill has passed the House of Representatives. The vote was 215 to 214, with one member voting present.

It now heads to the Senate, where Republicans have said they plan to make changes of their own. This comes after House Republicans made last-minute changes to win over holdouts, including speeding up Medicaid work requirements and raising the state and local tax deduction cap to $40,000.

Democrats are concerned about the legislation's cuts to federal spending, which include cutting federal support to food assistance and Medicaid. These cuts could leave more than 8 million Americans without health insurance over the next decade.

Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' approved by House after overnight session

The roadways are mostly clear as we head out this morning, so you should be able to allow for normal time in your morning commute.