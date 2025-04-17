Good Morning, Las Vegas: Chance of showers today ahead of Wrestlemania weekend

KTNV — Before you head out the door this morning and get your day started, we wanted to let you know about the possibility of some showers later today. We also wanted to tell you about a new resource center opening soon in North Las Vegas.

Next system approaches from the north, giving us scattered showers and a chance of thunderstorms by Thursday afternoon.

Windy with gusts up to 30 mph out of the southwest and highs in the mid-70s. Some showers around on Friday and much cooler with highs only in the mid-60s.

Dry and warmer Easter Weekend with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

Windy, Chance of T'Showers

New resource center opening soon in North Las Vegas

If you find yourself wanting a change in your life, whether it's a better job, more education or improved health, there's a new one-stop shop in North Las Vegas that could help.

The Dolores Huerta Resource Center is getting ready to open next week. Providers will offer a variety of free services like language classes, GED and college prep, health screenings and mental health counseling, vocational training, and more.

Anjali Patel spoke with the City of North Las Vegas' director of community services and engagement, who told me while getting the center up and running took years, the delay gave them the chance to figure out exactly what the community wants and needs.

"If you're financially stable, if you're underemployed, if you're not able to meet the demands of your copayment, if you're looking for some form of mental health, that's really what the community in this service center is going to be providing," said Wilson Ramos. "There's a lot that's going to be offered here, and it's not just those at the extreme of struggle. This is also for those that just might need a hand up."

The Dolores Huerta Resource Center opens to the public on April 22 at 3 p.m. It's located at 1737 Hunkins Drive in the old NV Energy building.

'Eggflation' has families reworking easter traditions to save this year

Easter is just around the corner, but instead of hunting for eggs, many families are hunting for savings.

Rising costs, especially on egg,s are prompting shoppers to rethink how they celebrate the spring holiday. From Easter baskets to brunch menus, inflation is causing families to get creative while keeping costs low.

WWE's biggest event expected to bring thousands of visitors and revenue to Las Vegas

WrestleMania 41 is coming to Las Vegas this weekend, bringing a major economic boost and thousands of fans from around the world.

One economist says the event will not only bring a large number of visitors but will also add to the city's growing sports industry.

An early morning barricade has since ended, but investigators are still out, which could affect your morning commute.

Charleston Boulevard between Main Street and 3rd Street is affected, but Justin Bruce has some detours if you need to head that way this morning.

