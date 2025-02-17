Good Morning, Las Vegas: Calls for clarity after Henderson police chief given ultimatum

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to ensure that you start your day on the right foot by keeping you informed about the weather, traffic, the latest news, and more

We'll start to see a gradual warm up this week, with daytime highs creeping above normal starting Monday and into the rest of the week. Expect highs in the mid to upper 60s most of the week, and overnight lows still in the mid 40s.

You shouldn't see as much traffic as a typical Monday morning due to President's Day. Schools in the Clark County School District and federal offices are closed in observance.

Legal battle between landlord, tenant shutters local school for neurodiverse students

After being evicted, a local private school now finds itself searching for a forever home.

Acton Academy Red Rock specializes in helping students with neurodiverse needs, such as

students who have autism, ADHD, dyslexia or are non-verbal.

Now, this specialized school is facing sudden change. Last month, it was evicted and is now in a temporary building.

Henderson residents call for clarity after police chief is given ultimatum

Henderson residents are calling for transparency after Chief of Police Hollie Chadwick was given an ultimatum to resign or be fired.

Channel 13 sources confirmed that Chadwick was told she needed to make a decision within three weeks during a closed-door meeting that took place Thursday.

Channel 13 spoke with Henderson residents, who said the move came as a surprise and that the city and police chief need to be more transparent with the community.

North Las Vegas has a 3% tree canopy, the city is working to fix that

Along North Las Vegas Boulevard, the landscape is mostly concrete and asphalt, offering little refuge from the region’s intense heat that's no stranger to locals and visitors to our area — especially in the summer.

The lack of trees poses a significant health risk during the summer months. Health risks that could impact you, so Geneva Zoltek went to the city to find out about the steps they're taking to address the issue.