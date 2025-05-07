Good Morning, Las Vegas: Calling for safer crosswalks, Real ID deadline today

Before you get your day started, we wanted to remind you today is the deadline to have your Real ID. We also wanted to let you know about a planned demonstration calling for safer crosswalks after a tragic incident claimed the life of a local high school student.

Demonstration taking place today calling for safer crosswalks throughout the valley

Parents and students are demanding changes to improve road safety near Arbor View High School after a tragic incident claimed the life of 18-year-old McKenzie Scott.

Scott was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver on Friday while walking in a crosswalk outside the school.

Justin Hinton is reporting live this morning from that crosswalk with more on the demonstration taking place later this morning and the changes the community is calling for.

Demonstration happening today calling for safer crosswalks in the valley

Today is the deadline to have your Real ID

The requirement takes effect today, 20 years after Congress passed the Real ID Act to streamline state-issued IDs.

You can still use your old ID to fly, but you'll be diverted to a different line to face extra security.

REAL ID deadline is here: What Nevadans need to know before flying

ICYMI: Golden Knights fail to strike oil in Game 1, Round 2 in rivalry playoff series rematch vs Oilers

The Vegas Golden Knights opened their Second Round matchup against the Edmonton Oilers with a 4-2 loss as their divisional rival take a 1-0 series lead. The Oilers scored four unanswered goals to ice to turn a 2-0 1st period deficit into a 4-2 win.

The Knights are back on home ice Thursday night for Game 2 against the Oilers when they will look to even the series.

Golden Knights fail to strike oil in Game 1, Round 2 in rivalry playoff series rematch vs Oilers

An area of low pressure will head off to the east by Wednesday, and we'll have dry and warmer weather.

Highs in the low 80s on Wednesday and 90s by the end of the week and into Mother's Day Weekend.

Weather forecast for May 7, 2025

With the rain on its way out, we aren't as worried about slick roadways. You should be able to get where you are going this morning in normal time.