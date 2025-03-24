Good Morning, Las Vegas: Above-normal temperatures ahead this week

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to ensure that you start your day on the right foot by keeping you informed about the weather, traffic, the latest news, and more.

Get ready for sun! Over the next few days, an area of strong high pressure is taking hold of the Southwest and many places will see temperatures well above normal for this time of year — that includes Las Vegas.

Temps climb into the mid to upper 80s through Thursday, with a possibility of reaching peak heat Wednesday with a high temperature of 90 degrees in Las Vegas. We will have a lot of sunshine with this high-pressure system, so wear sunscreen and drink plenty of water throughout this warmup!

Highs Approach Records

Roadways are looking mostly clear at the time of this report.

For anyone who was still on their regular routine last week, get ready to see the usual traffic back on the roads this morning as CCSD schools return from spring break.

Traffic outlook for March 24, 2025

Nevada bill proposes free domestic violence database

A new bill introduced in the Nevada Legislature aims to give residents an extra layer of protection when dating online by creating a free, statewide database for individuals with a history of domestic violence.

Women make up a small percentage of the skilled trades workforce. This local nonprofit aims to change that

Women continue to represent only a small percentage of the skilled trades labor force in the United States, and it's no different here in Las Vegas.

One local nonprofit is hoping to change that, though, by inspiring the next generation of women to consider a career in a technical occupation.

ICYMI: Hertl continues hot streak with team-leading 31st goal, Golden Knights top Lightning 4-2

Tomas Hertl scored again and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Sunday.

Hertl continued his hot streak one night after netting his second hat trick this season, as he scored his team-high 31st goal midway through the first period to give Vegas a 2-0 lead.

Hertl, who has seven goals in the team’s last four home games, left late in the third period with what appeared to be an upper-body injury. After having his breakaway attempt stymied by Vasilevskiy, Hertl slammed into the boards after being shoved by Tampa Bay defenseman Emil Lilleberg, who was assessed a penalty for boarding.

Up next, the Golden Knights play at Minnesota on Tuesday to open a three-game trip.