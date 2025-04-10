Good Morning, Las Vegas: New details on CCSD superintendent contract, record-breaking temps in the forecast

KTNV — Before you head out the door and get your day started, we wanted to make sure you knew about the possibility of some record-breaking temperatures today and what we found on the agenda for tonight's CCSD board meeting.

High pressure still over the region, and the warming trend continues tomorrow with highs in the 90s.

We may set new record highs on Thursday and Friday, and get close to tying the record on Saturday.

More wind on Friday as an area of low pressure moves across the Pacific Northwest and it will turn windy on Saturday.

Highs in the low 80s starting on Sunday and will continue into early next week.

Record Highs the Next Three Days

CCSD Board of Trustees to discuss contract details for new superintendent

Justin Hinton reviewed the agenda for tonight's school board meeting, and we should find out contract details for the Clark County School District's next superintendent Jhone Ebert.

Once hired, she will become the first woman to lead the Clark County School District permanently since its establishment in 1956.

The district has been without a permanent superintendent since February of last year, when Dr. Jesus Jara resigned. Since then, Dr. Brenda Larson Mitchell has been serving in an interim role.

We're also expected to learn what her transition will look like to allow Ebert to take over.

The other big topic tonight is the presentation of the 2006 fiscal year tentative budget. After a number of recent budget issues in the school district, there will likely be a lot of eyes paying close attention to that.

Tonight's meeting starts at 5 p.m. at Greer Education Center.

We were at the school board meeting the night she was selected to get your reactions to the choice.

School board names Jhone Ebert as the new CCSD superintendent

As concerns among veterans rise, VA gives timeline of how their workforce reduction plan will affect them

A major shake-up is underway at the Department of Veterans Affairs with a nationwide workforce reduction plan that could impact more than 80,000 employees.

We're working to find the impact here and what it means for local veterans.

We obtained internal documents which show the cuts will happen in phases through the end of the year, affecting roles in administration, IT, HR, call centers and more.

We want our valley veterans to know you're not alone. There are a number of organizations all across Southern Nevada offering all kinds of services for housing questions and assistance.

Check out Help USA Las Vegas and Veterans Village.

There's also the Veterans Medical Transportation Network, which provides free rides to medical appointments.

For other resources, you can visit VeteransNV.gov.

Alyssa Bethencourt looked deeper into how the workforce reduction plan will affect veterans in Nevada, hearing their concerns firsthand.

VA gives timeline of how their workforce reduction plan will affect veterans

What do you want to know? Channel 13 takes your questions to Henderson mayor in exclusive interview

Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero has formally launched her re-election campaign for 2026.

Having previously served on the Henderson City Council for Ward 1, Romero ran for the mayoral seat and won the election in June 2022. She was sworn in January 2023.

On April 22, we'll take your questions straight to the mayor. As a Henderson resident herself, Channel 13 anchor Tricia Kean will interview Romero on these topics and discuss key concerns and accomplishments within the city.

If you have questions for Mayor Romero, reach out to Tricia directly at Tricia.Kean@ktnv.com.

We do see a few surface crashes this morning along the I-15.

There is one at the 215 interchange, and we also see a crash at I-15 and Sunset, backing up southbound traffic up toward Hacienda.

We hope these are cleared by the time the morning rush hour gets underway, but in case they aren't, allow for that extra time in your morning commute.