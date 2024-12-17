Good Morning, Las Vegas: Above-average temps for December, Somerset Park repayment to be discussed and more

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more

What's the weather for today?

Northeast breezes up to 10-20 mph on Tuesday, otherwise mostly sunny and in the mid-60s, about 10° above average.

We'll stay about that mild through the rest of the week, this weekend, and next week, including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Partly Cloudy With a Milder Afternoon

Any traffic issues to worry about?

Drivers who travel on Cheyenne will want to allow for some extra time Tuesday morning.

Emergency maintenance on Cheyenne Avenue eastbound from Pecos Road to Las Vegas Boulevard will have lanes reduced. The work is expected to continue through Wednesday until 5 a.m.

The top stories you need to know about this morning

Henderson City Council to discuss repayment plan for Somerset Park repairs

We first told you about Somerset Park residents' water distribution system issues back in August.

When it looked like residents were about to have to leave their homes, the city stepped in, fronting the cost to fix the system.

Now, the bill has come due, and residents received a Notice of Intent outlining the request for repayment of over $8,000.

Ryan Ketcham went to Somerset Park to talk with residents and plans to attend the city council meeting tonight.

How much each Somerset Park homeowner will have to pay once repayments start

Las Vegas homeowners concerned over homeless encampment, fires starting behind properties

A homeless encampment has taken over an empty lot behind the neighborhood, located near Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard, making homeowners fearful about safety and potential property damage.

Alyssa Bethencourt talked to some residents in the area to hear what they've experienced.

Las Vegas homeowners concerned over homeless encampment, fires starting behind properties

ICYMI: Falcons beat Raiders 15-9

The Raiders lost their 10th consecutive game, the NFL's longest active skid, and are tied with the New York Giants for the league's worst record. It is the fifth-longest skid in Raiders history, and worst since dropping 16 straight a decade ago.

Up next, the Raiders host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 22.