Golden Nugget Las Vegas Hotel & Casino plans to fill nearly 100 positions at next job fair

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Golden Nugget Las Vegas Hotel & Casino said that they are hosting a job fair on May 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as they are looking to fill nearly 100 positions throughout the casino, hotel, and restaurants.

The job fair is said to be in the Pebble Beach Rooms at the Golden Nugget located at the top of the convention level stairs in Carson Tower.

Here are some positions listed from the press release that the Golden Nugget said they are offering:

Restaurant Host

Restaurant Server

Casino Porter

Assistant Front Desk Manager

Line Cooks

Call Center Agent

Restaurant Busser

Bartender

Security Officer

Spa Massage Therapist

Casino Floor Supervisor

Pool Cabana Host

Pool Server

Housekeeping Supervisor

Marketing Ambassador

LOCATION PROVIDED:

Golden Nugget Las Vegas

129 Fremont Street

Las Vegas, NV 89101