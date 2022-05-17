Golden Nugget Las Vegas Hotel & Casino plans to fill nearly 100 positions at next job fair

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Golden Nugget Las Vegas Hotel & Casino said that they are hosting a job fair on May 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as they are looking to fill nearly 100 positions throughout the casino, hotel, and restaurants.
The job fair is said to be in the Pebble Beach Rooms at the Golden Nugget located at the top of the convention level stairs in Carson Tower.
Here are some positions listed from the press release that the Golden Nugget said they are offering:
- Restaurant Host
- Restaurant Server
- Casino Porter
- Assistant Front Desk Manager
- Line Cooks
- Call Center Agent
- Restaurant Busser
- Bartender
- Security Officer
- Spa Massage Therapist
- Casino Floor Supervisor
- Pool Cabana Host
- Pool Server
- Housekeeping Supervisor
- Marketing Ambassador
LOCATION PROVIDED:
Golden Nugget Las Vegas
129 Fremont Street
Las Vegas, NV 89101