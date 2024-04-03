Golden Nugget holds job fair, offering over 100 positions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Golden Nugget Las Vegas held a job fair on Wednesday, offering over a hundred available positions across various departments. Job seekers had the opportunity to explore roles such as cage cashier, food & beverage staff, front desk personnel, housekeeping, poker dealers, pool attendants, public area cleaners, revenue audit clerks, table game operators and soft count clerks.

“We’re looking for someone motivated, has a passion for hospitality, and can grow with the company,” said Julio Tanhueco, director of Human Resources at Golden Nugget.

Prospective applicants were encouraged to apply online before the event. Attendees were also asked to bring a printed copy of their resume to the job fair.

The job fair runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Pebble Beach Rooms, located at the top of the Convention Level stairs in the Carson Tower. Additional opportunities at Golden Nugget can be explored through the resort's online portal here for those unable to attend the event.