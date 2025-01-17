Golden Gate Hotel and Casino celebrates 119 years

From Prohibition to the largest roulette bet in Las Vegas history, Las Vegas' first hotel, The Golden Gate Hotel & Casino, celebrated 119 years with a special tour.

Located under the lights of the Fremont Street Experience, The Golden Gate Hotel & Casino is considered to be the birthplace of hotel and casino tourism in Las Vegas.

Jeff Victor, Vice President of the Golden Gate Hotel & Casino, said, "This is literally the birthplace of hotel tourism and gaming as we know it in Las Vegas today..."



Guests were taken to iconic stops, including the hotel's 10 original rooms, which have been around since its opening in 1906.

The tour extended to the basement, where it once served as a "secret bar" in the prohibition days.

Derek Stevens, CEO of the Golden Gate Hotel & Casino, said, "This is where the booze was kept, and this was where no one could bother you during prohibition in case there was a raid..."

Stevens added that as time went by, the basement became a storage area.

In 1905, A land auction was held at Fremont and Main Street, which began the Las Vegas townsite. The real estate price was $1,750.

According to its website, Room and board was $1 per day in 1906. It played a pivotal role in the Las Vegas hospitality and gaming industries.

In 2012, the Hotel expanded with brand-new luxury suites and an elegant high-limit pit.

119 years later, guests can still visit and stay in the iconic hotel.