Golden Corral reopens Henderson location after early pandemic closure

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Golden Corral will reopen its Henderson location after closing last year at the start of the pandemic.

Las Vegas-area residents can get to enjoy their home-style favorites once again as the restaurant is scheduled to reopen its buffet and grill on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Located at 1445 West Sunset Road, Golden Corral temporarily closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re so excited to finally reopen and welcome our guests back into the restaurant,” said franchisee Bruce Heinz. “We are beyond thankful for all the support this past year and a half, and can’t wait to begin sharing endless helpings of Golden Corral favorites with the Henderson community again.”

According to a company news release, the restaurant will be back open for dine-in and to-go: Monday – Thursday from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Guests can enjoy the endless lunch and dinner buffet daily as well as the endless breakfast buffet on Saturday and Sunday until 11 a.m.

Golden Corral’s buffet features an abundant variety of quality, made-from-scratch food for breakfast, lunch and dinner.