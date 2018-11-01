Gold Strike hotel-casino in Jean is becoming Terrible's

JEAN (KTNV) - Nevada drivers will see a familiar name return to the market as The Gold Strike Hotel and Gambling Hall is not only getting upgraded but it's also getting its name changed to Terrible's Hotel and Casino.

JETT Gaming, Inc., a division of Terrible Herbst, is rebranding The Gold Strike property located off Interstate 15 in Jean.

The gaming company purchased the property in 2015 and has already completed a series of upgrades and remodeling initiatives.

“We have remodeled rooms as well as upgraded several entities within the property. We invite I-15 travelers and Las Vegas locals alike to come in and experience the new and refreshed casino, hotel and all its amenities," said Barry Phillips, executive director of marketing, JETT Gaming, Inc.

Some of the upgrades have included hotel room updates, a new slot club system, a lounge featuring live music, new slot machines and the Off-Road Hall of Fame.

The property has also installed a new $1.4 million full-color monument marquis to get drivers attention from the I-15.

Earlier this year, Terrible's opened the World's Largest Chevron across the highway from the Gold Strike.

The property officially changes to Terrible’s hotel-casino on Thursday.