Go-Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon Resort warns visitors they'll be turned around amid traffic issues

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This time of the year, Mt. Charleston and the surrounding areas see an increase in visitors. With limited road space, parking can sometimes be difficult to find causing visitors to park illegally.

Now, a group of Nevada agencies is asking everyone to plan ahead.

Several Nevada organizations and law enforcement agencies are warning visitors that they will be turned around if they don’t reserve parking in advance. According to Go-Mt. Charleston, parking near the Lee Canyon resort has been reaching capacity before noon during the winter break, and says they expect this to happen daily for the next two weeks.

Lee Canyon marketing director, Jim Seely, says emergency response time could be a big issue if parking and roadways are blocked or over capacity.

"It's a great area up here and the best way to do it is to plan ahead and look for those areas that are accessible or go during off-peak times. It's pretty difficult when everyone wants to all come at once," said Seely.

Nevada Department of Transportation says putting chains on your car could help with transportation on the mountain.