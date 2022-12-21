Go-cart driver suffers injuries after a collision with parked SUV in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A serious traffic collision involving a go-cart and a parked SUV occurred on Tuesday around 1:39 p.m. at the T-intersection of Silver Chimes Court and Silver Whisper Avenue.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says according to surveillance footage, witness statements, and scene evidence, the go-cart, driven by 61-year-old Jeffrey Samaripa, was traveling south on Silver Chimes Court when it failed to stop at a stop sign or negotiate a turn, resulting in a collision with a parked 2023 Hyundai Kona.

Samaripa was rushed to Sunrise Hospital Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries.