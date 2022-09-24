'Go back to wherever they came from.' Stop DUI director calls for MADD to leave Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Stop DUI Executive Director Sandy Heverly has been battling drunk driving in Southern Nevada for decades.

Pictures of the people who've fallen victim to DUI-related crashes hang around her office year-round.

"I have lived here since 1964. This is my home," Heverly said. "This is my community. My children were raised here. My mom is buried over at Palm Cemetery because of a drunk driver."

The anti-DUI crusader, however, was furious to learn that Mothers Against Drunk Driving was increasing their presence in the Las Vegas valley after largely being absent for three decades.

Heverly said Stop DUI was born when her organization broke away from MADD in 1994 over concerns the national organization took money donated locally to address Nevada's problems and used them elsewhere.

"I don't want to see Las Vegas ripped off. Not again," she said. "Funds that are generated in this state should stay in this state."

Lindsey Valdez, MADD Southwest Regional Director, said the organization, while national, does focus on individual state's needs when considering the distribution of funds.

"Each state is really charged with operating within its own budget," Valdez said.

She said part of her job is identifying which partner organization in each region needs help and organizing fund raisers for them.

"While a national organization, we do really operate financially state by state," she said.

Heverly had another concern over MADD expanding in Las Vegas.

She said, unlike Stop DUI, MADD doesn't provide any direct financial assistance to crash victims or their families for things like rent, groceries, or funeral expenses.

"In today's world most people are living paycheck to paycheck," Heverly said, "and when the bread winner is either injured or killed, you know what? That doesn't stop those bills coming."

Valdez acknowledged that MADD doesn't provide direct financial assistance to victims.

"I think that's a great resource," she said, "our organization just does not have that as part of our victim services."

Valdez did, however, say the organization is dedicated to connecting victims with community resources, assisting victims through court, and providing emotional support.

Heverly wasn't buying it.

"We hope that they will fold up and go back wherever they came from," she said.

While Heverly hoped to kick MADD out of town, Valdez said their big hope was to find common ground and work together to reduce DUI deaths in Southern Nevada and help victims.