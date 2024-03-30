Watch Now
Gloomy weather may spoil Easter weekend plans for some in the Las Vegas valley

Channel 13 Weather Forecast for March 29
Easter weekend weather
Posted at 5:46 PM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 20:52:51-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you thought about spending Easter weekend in the great outdoors, you might think again after reading the forecast.

A wind advisory is in place through 11 p.m. on Friday, with afternoon gusts of 40 mph expected. Those windy conditions will make way for wet weather on Saturday.

Widespread rain is expected throughout the Las Vegas valley starting Saturday morning, according to the latest forecast from Channel 13 meteorologists.

Temperatures in the 50s are expected all day, with showers lingering into the evening hours.

As is often the case, this rain in the valley is accompanied by a winter storm warning for the Spring Mountains. Snow totals may approach 12 inches on Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon, and 35 mph wind gusts are expected to make travel challenging.

Overall, that outlook paints a bit of a dismal picture. But what about the holiday itself?

The good news is, Easter Sunday shouldn't be as wet as Saturday — though spotty showers are possible from late morning through the afternoon and evening. There may even be a rumble of thunder!

Like Saturday, temperatures in the 50s are expected but we could see highs in the low 60s in the afternoon.

Essentially, you can expect cold-ish weather, partly cloudy skies and a light breeze throughout the day.

