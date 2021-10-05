Global Gaming Expo resumes showcase convention in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Global Gaming Expo returns to Las Vegas this week at the Sands Expo Center.

After the hardest year in industry history, G2E 2021 exhibitors are ready to showcase their latest innovations driving gaming’s recovery and its future.

Officials with the convention say G2E 2021 will highlight offerings, education, and expertise on everything from traditional casino technologies, sports betting, iGaming, and digital payments.

And executives from the world’s leading gaming manufacturers, sportsbooks, FinTech and payments modernization facilitators, and casino operators are all expected to be attending the event.