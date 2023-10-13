Global 'Day of Jihad' has many in the local Jewish community on high alert

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fear rises in the Jewish community as threats of another terrorist attack loom.

On Friday, Innovations International Charter School of Nevada closed its doors to students and staff, citing safety concerns, after repeated media threats out of Israel of a possible Jihad attack on Jewish communities worldwide.

But on the other side of town over at Chabad of Southern Nevada, Rabbi Shea Harlig shares a different message:

"I think if you closed, you're really giving in to terrorism and that's what they want. I mean, we don't...so that's why we decided we to open. We have a regular ongoing services in the morning and in the evening. Our school is operating although a lot of kids did not show up at the school today," the rabbi said.

Las Vegas metro police forces have been staked outside of their synagogue all week and will be posted up at their location until next week.

"Metro has been great and not just for us, for all the synagogues and I think some of the houses of worship. As soon as the situation started in Israel with terrorists attacking Israel, metro is here."

The synagogue has also enlisted additional help from Ahston Packe with Vanguard Intelligence Group — Packe is a former metropolitan police sergeant who worked counter terrorism.

"I would encourage people to do is try not to live in fear. It's an incredibly easy thing to say. And I understand it's a personal decision to stay home. But, you know, it's a beautiful Friday. You have a robust law enforcement apparatus. You have a private security component to it. This is a safe place to be right now," Packe said.

While many in the Jewish community are fearful of this day, Rabbi Harlig says fear will not win at his place of worship.

"We've gone through this. This is not the first time and we have to remember that evil is in the world. The way we deal with evil is by doing more good, doing good deeds," the rabbi told us.

Metro released the following statement to us in response to the threats:

“The LVMPD is aware of the recent statements calling for action in response to the Israeli – Palestinian conflict. We have no specific or credible information of threats made in our community and will continue to assess the situation as it pertains to protecting Las Vegas. We urge the community that if you see something, say something to keep everyone safe at 702-828-7777.”