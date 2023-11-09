Glittering Lights sparkle again at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Glittering Lights, a must-see Christmas experience, is set to return to the Las Vegas valley for the holiday season.

For its 23rd year, the Glittering Lights will kick off Thursday night at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Visitors will enjoy a drive-through Christmas light show on a 2.5-mile course with over 5 million lights and 2,000 displays.

The light show is open from 4:30 to 9:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 4:30 to 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and holidays.

“You can enjoy it all from your car's warmth, comfort, and convenience. You never have to get out, our ticket takers come to you. Boy Scouts are selling hot cocoa and kettle, and they come to your car,” said John Bentham with a Glittering light.

Tickers will be $39 for each car and truckload, and a season pass for two vehicles will cost around $129. Additionally, guests can get fast passes for around $64 per car or truckload.

The Santa Tram will also be available for $25 per person.