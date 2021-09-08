'Give yourself extra time,' airport TSA scanners can't read new Nevada driver's license barcode

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevadans trying to catch a flight with the new driver's license design might want to show up at the airport earlier than those with the older version.

Gov. Steve Sisolak says that airport Transportation Security Administration scanners can't read the barcode on the updated design.

The cards impacted were rolled out in July this year.

All Nevada DMV licenses issued this month and moving forward will feature the new design. Learn more at dmvnv.com.

For more information on the TSA's ID requirements visit tsa.gov.

Reporter Rachel Moore is learning more about how this affects travelers. Check back for updates.

