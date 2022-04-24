Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada receive highest award for being world-changers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sixteen high school Girl Scouts in Southern Nevada received the Gold Award on Sunday at the UNLV Artemis Ham Hall for their world-changing impacts on existing issues.

According to a press release, the Gold Award is the highest achievement a Girl Scout can receive. This award is given to girls who make sustainable change on issues in their communities and beyond. Gold Award Girl Scouts invested 1,200 hours working on issues related to teen and adult mental and physical health, the local homeless population, environmental advocacy for the Las Vegas Wash, elementary school curriculum and outdoor learning spaces, and support for animal rescues.

“We are so proud of our 2022 Gold Award Girl Scouts for their extraordinary work in our community,” said GSSNV CEO Kimberly Trueba. “Gold Award Girl Scouts are the very definition of courage, confidence and character, and their leadership truly makes Southern Nevada a better place.”

Here are the 16 2022 Gold Award Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada:

Ainsley F.: Communities for Cats (Play structures for cats at Noah’s Animal House)

Alexis A.: Teeny Tops (Knitted caps and blankets for NICU babies)

Aloura O.: Reading Benches (Benches for students to read and collaborate)

Anna N.: Shelter of Hope (Resources for St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Ministry)

Cadence L.: Creating a QR Code –Animal Rescues (Volunteer resources)

Caitlyn G.: Don’t Plant the Bottle (Water quality project at the Las Vegas Wash)

Catherine I.: Kindness Kitties (Messages of kindness to improve mental health)

Emma T.: A Comfortable Future (Clothing resources for homeless veterans)

Erica F.: Saving the Monarch Butterfly (Habitat improvements at the Las Vegas Wash)

Geena D.: Girls United (Mental wellness social community for teen girls)

Kaiya K.: Outdoor Classroom (Outdoor classroom space at Discovery Charter School)

Kennedy C.: Sustaining the Hatch (Bird habitat project at the Las Vegas Wash)

Madison S.: Love your Largest Organ (Skincare resources for homeless youth)

Polly M.: The Greatest Wealth is Health (Comprehensive healthcare curriculum)

Sara F.: Stand up, Speak Out (Public speaking curriculum for elementary/middle school)

Tierney M.: Using Film and Media to Teach Social Issues (Social advocacy lessons)

The press release continues saying Gold Award Girl Scouts gain tangible skills and prove they’re the leaders. According to recent research, most Gold Award Girl Scouts get a boost in earning scholarships, in the college admissions process, and in professional advancement.