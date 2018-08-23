Get rid of your grass in Las Vegas and save money

LAS VEGAS (NV) - The Southern Nevada Water Authority has upped the reward for getting rid of your grass.

For each square foot you take out and replace with desert friendly landscaping, you get $3. It used to be $2.

The new rebate is good up to 10,000 square feet. After that, you'll get $1.50 per square foot.

They're throwing more money at this because they really want to get more people on board. Experts think we could be headed in a bad direction.

"As we look at the drought conditions on the Colorado River and we see the levels at Lake Mead continuing to decline, there is a potential that we could be in a shortage condition by 2020," said Bronson Mack, a spokesman for the Southern Nevada Water Authority.

The rebate program is almost 20 years old and the dollar amount keeps increasing. They believe it's saved the valley billions of gallons of water.