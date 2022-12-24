Get in the holiday spirit with these fun Christmas Activities in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV — With Christmas just days away, there are plenty of festive activities happening around town to get you into the holiday spirit. Channel 13 has a rundown of some of the fun activities for families to enjoy in the Valley.

One popular spot is Enchant, which has two locations in the Valley - one at the Ballpark and one at Resort World. Visitors can enjoy lights, Christmas snacks, and ice skating. Tickets for Enchant on the Strip are $39 per person and $32 at the Ballpark, and both locations will be open until January 1st.

The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village is another must-see destination. It's open every night at 5:30 p.m. through December 31 and features rides, a Christmas train, gift shops, games, Santa, and even the Grinch. Tickets start at $22.

For those interested in an artsy experience, the Nutcracker Immersive: A Winter Miracle is an immersive experience into the Nutcracker story for the whole family. Tickets start at $35, and the event runs until December 30th.

The Bellagio Conservatory is also a must-see on the Strip, with its giant 42-foot-tall white fir tree, gingerbread cottage, and a bakery with elves and polar bears. The display will be open for viewing until January 1.

The Ethel Cactus Garden in Henderson is another local favorite, with its usual light show, Santa, food trucks, and a chocolate factory. The event will run through January, and reservations are not required.

For those who prefer to stay warm, the Glittering Lights at the Speedway in Northeast Las Vegas is a drive-thru light show featuring more than 5 million festive LED lights that wind through a 2.5-mile course. This is the 22nd year of the Christmas drive-thru light show in the Valley, and tickets per vehicle start at $40.