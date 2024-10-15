Get a mammogram screening for no cost at Las Vegas' largest health and services fair

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and two local health insurance providers are hosting a Mammo-Rama Extravaganza to offer no-cost mammograms to those who need it.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nevada are bringing together multiple services, vendors and resources to give the public access to simplified healthcare on Saturday, Oct. 19.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Mammovan will be parked at the Pearson Community Center in North Las Vegas to provide services without an appointment or insurance coverage.

According to the CDC, having mammograms regularly can lower the risk of dying from breast cancer.

Research shows that younger women with no family history of the disease are getting breast cancer— partly due to poor nutrition.

You can also have access to these opportunities:



Vaccinations and Eye Exams

Flu Shots

Blood pressure screenings and health education

Medical consultations by licensed clinicians (in both English and Spanish)

Dental screens/consultations

Rental/mortgage and utility application assistance

Feminine products and other free giveaways

Fresh, healthy food boxes to be distributed on a first come, first serve basis

Employment and career counseling

Anthem's Community Resource Link (help finding free services and supports)

Ready to eat food (prepared and served onsite) and refreshments

Children’s activities, including Trick-or-Treat fun (looking forward to kids in costumes)

Onsite D.J., music, dancing, face paintings, raffles, games and entertainment

The Mammo-Rama Extravaganza is the largest and most comprehensive health and services fair hosted annually in Las Vegas.