Gerber Baby teething sticks are still being sold on Nevada shelves 3 months after recall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nearly three months ago, Gerber Baby Soothe N Chew products were recalled due to choking hazards, and yet people are still finding them on Nevada shelves.

The recall has been in effect since Jan. 31, but last Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed with state officials that the Soothe N Chew teething sticks are still being sold in some stores and online, and there have been reported injuries.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services said state and local officials started visiting stores last Friday to inspect the shelves.

“When inspectors find the product in a store we will ask the operator to remove them from the shelves voluntarily,” said Mark Ports, a State environmental health supervisor. “Otherwise, our staff will place a legal hold on the product and remove it from the shelves.”

If you purchased any of the following products, do not feed them to your children and instead return them to the store you bought them at for a full refund:



Gerber Snacks for Baby Soothe N Chew ® Teething Sticks, Strawberry Apple, Net Wt 3.2 Oz (90g), with UPC 0 15000 04618 7, all lot codes

Teething Sticks, Strawberry Apple, Net Wt 3.2 Oz (90g), with UPC 0 15000 04618 7, all lot codes Gerber Snacks for Baby Soothe N Chew ® Teething Sticks, Banana, Net Wt 3.2 Oz (90g), with UPC 0 15000 04608 8, all lot codes

Teething Sticks, Banana, Net Wt 3.2 Oz (90g), with UPC 0 15000 04608 8, all lot codes Gerber Snacks for Baby Soothe N Chew® Teething Sticks, Banana, Net Wt 1.58 Oz (45g), with UPC 0 15000 01015 7, all lot codes

If you find these products in any Nevada stores, state officials said to not buy them and instead contact Gerber at 1-800-433-7237 to notify them about the product.

“Parents need to be aware of any products that pose a hazard to the safety of their children,” said Sarah Rogers, Nutrition Unit Deputy Bureau Chief with the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health.

