Gas station to sell $1.99 per gallon in community event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Driving all the way from Henderson to North Las Vegas was worth it for one Valley resident. Martin H. says the Conoco Gas Station on Centennial Parkway has the cheapest gas in town, selling regular unleaded for $3.73 per gallon or $3.67 per gallon with the purchase of a car wash.

“Gas prices have been crazy, man,” Martin said. “It’s almost like California prices over here. It used to be way cheaper, and now I don’t know.”

Like food prices, rent rates and interest rates, the cost of gas is also impacted by inflation. In Nevada, the state average is $3.94. This price is on par with Southern Nevada, and well above the national average of $3.52 according to AAA.

The pain at the pump is what led Conoco Gas Station owner Guy Madmen to hold another event where his station is offering gas for $1.99 per gallon.

“I just thought that with all the things going on, food going up, rent going up, people are out of jobs, I wanted to give back to the community,” Madmen said.

On Saturday, from 12 noon to 2 p.m., staff will direct traffic to the several pumps at the Conoco Gas Station on Centennial Parkway at Fifth Street. Port of Subs will give away free sandwiches and iHeart Radio will have a DJ spinning some tunes while drivers fill up their tanks. The station will also offer $6 hand-wash car washes.