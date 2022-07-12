Watch Now
Gas prices in Southern Nevada begin to decline

Will Americans finally get a break at the gas pump? Experts say prices will drop, but it's unclear how low they may go.
Posted at 8:03 AM, Jul 12, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gas prices in Southern Nevada seem to be trending down, after months of high gas prices.

Currently, the lowest price is $4.64, and the average price per gallon is $5.29.

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis for Gas Buddy says the decline in gas prices has been going on for the last 26 consecutive days.

Right now, Gas Buddy says prices have dropped nearly 36 cents per gallon over that time period. Currently, the national average is teetering around $4.67.

Overall, the price drop indicates that Americans will spend $135 million less than this time last month.

Some drivers are happy to see the decrease and hope it continues, while some have hardly noticed a difference.

One driver told 13 Action News reporter Zora Asberry: “I would like to see them for sure go down more. They are still high, I actually came here from Albequerque and they are still higher than what I’m used to. I like to see that they are lowering and hopefully there’s more of this in the future.”

Another driver said, “It’s pretty much doubled in a year. It was $2.50 last year, so I haven’t really noticed anything much lower.”

