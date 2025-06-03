Gas prices dipping in Las Vegas: Here’s how you can save even more at the pump

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're planning to hit the road this week, there's some good news—gas prices in the Las Vegas valley are starting to dip again after recent spikes.

And while prices at the pump remain a concern for many drivers, experts say fuel rewards programs can offer even more savings.

Shakeria Hawkins spoke to locals about how their rewards save them money.

At Terrible Herbst, store manager Matthew says he's saving close to $40 using the company’s fuel rewards program.

“It’s pretty huge—because it’s free fuel! And you also get store points,” Matthew said. “You can save at the pump, inside the store, and even on car washes.”

Grocery chains like Albertsons and Smith’s also offer fuel discounts through their own loyalty programs.

“I’ve been surprised at times when I go to the pump and I get five or six dollars off,” said shopper Yolanda White. “That helps a lot.”

According to Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of gas in Las Vegas is currently $3.75, down five cents from last week.

“We’ve seen a bit of a break from some of the refinery issues in California that initially caused prices to go up in the last couple of months,” De Haan said.

He also noted that prices are 42 cents lower than they were at this time last year—and they could drop another 15 to 30 cents in the coming weeks, depending on whether refineries remain stable.

Fuel rewards programs are catching on. De Haan says over 50% of Americans are enrolled in at least one loyalty program, and many drivers report seeing real savings.

But he cautions that not all programs are created equal.

“Loyalty programs can reduce your price by 5 to 25 cents a gallon,” De Haan said. “Check to see if a gas station has a free loyalty program—there’s a lot of those these days. Some stations even offer discounts for using cash or signing up for payment cards like GasBuddy’s.”

Some apps and gas stations offer introductory deals, such as 25 cents off per gallon for your first few fill-ups, while others let you build points over time for future discounts.

Even small savings can add up, especially if you're filling up every week. If you haven’t already signed up for a rewards program, now might be the time.