LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gas prices are continuing to rise in the Las Vegas valley, according to GasBuddy.com.

Analysts say OPEC greed to raise oil production starting in May but it will be a small increase.

Experts say the demand for gasoline has been on the rise in the U.S. for the last 6 weeks.

Demand is likely to remain strong and prices are likely to continue to rise.

The average price right now in the valley is $3.32 per gallon. The lowest price you will find is $2.79 at Costco.