LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gas prices are rising in Las Vegas but don't worry, it won't break the bank.

An analyst for GasBuddy.com says as temperatures climb so will the demand for gas and gas prices.

However, the price increase is not expected to be significant.

The average price of gas in the valley is $3.47 a gallon, up 5 cents from last week.

And the lowest price you'll find is $2.89 a gallon at Costco and Sam's Club.